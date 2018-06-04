Man returns to ETX after being indicted for fiance's murder

A man is back in East Texas after being arrested in the Dallas area when authorities said evidence proved he was responsible for the death of his fiancee.

Toddrick Eugene Matthews was processed into the Bi-State Jail in connection with the 2013 murder of Sonjha Banks.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Matthews is accused of killing his fiance and staging it to look like a robbery gone wrong.

The case against Matthews was presented to a Bowie County Grand Jury and he was indicted for the murder of Banks on May 24. He was taken into custody on Friday, May 25.

Matthews is was held in the Dallas County Jail before being transferred to Bi-State.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.