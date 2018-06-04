Woman found dead in dumpster

Authorities have identified a woman found dead inside a dumpster in Tyler.

Police say Linda Tribble, 65, was an avid collector of items that were discarded into trash containers. She was known to get into containers to search for discarded items on numerous occasions.

Tribble’s husband reported her missing Saturday, June 2. He told police he found her vehicle in the parking lot of Family Dollar located at 1527 NNW Loop 323, but she was nowhere to be found.

Officers searched the area of the Family Dollar property and discovered a body that was inside a garbage dumpster to the rear of the business.

Investigators removed her body from the dumpster and did observed evident signs of trauma. They are waiting on results from the autopsy to determine her cause of death.

