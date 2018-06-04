Nearly 200 citations, 8 arrests after click it or ticket checkpoint

Shreveport police, Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies and the Louisiana State Police gave out nearly 200 citations and had eight arrests after a click it or ticket checkpoint at the end of May.

The checkpoint was May 30 from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Kings Highway.

During the 5 hour operation, 1251 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint resulting in 173 citations issued, 1 DWI arrest, 4 narcotics arrests and three warrants arrests.

The initiative was made possible by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of vehicle fatalities in the area.

