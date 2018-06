Preliminary investigation indicates he was walking home when he apparently sat down and fell asleep on the railway tracks, authorities say.

Preliminary investigation indicates a man was walking from Payne subdivision to his residence on Brickyard Road when he apparently sat down and fell asleep on the Union Pacific railroad tracks, authorities say. (Source: Google Maps)

Man sleeping on railroad tracks loses feet when struck by train

A woman was struck by a train the night of June 3 while walking in the area of NE Front Street and Mississippi Circle in Vivian. (Source: Google Maps)

A train struck a pedestrian in Vivian.

There's no immediate word on her condition.

Vivian police confirm she is being treated at a hospital.

The woman was walking in the area of Northeast Front Street and Mississippi Circle when she was struck by the Kansas City Southern train about 9:13 p.m. Sunday.

