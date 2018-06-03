Man is shot 3 times while standing outside apartments

A man is undergoing surgery at a Shreveport hospital after being shot at least three times.

The shooting happened at 7:09 p.m. Sunday on West 68th Street between Union Avenue and Central Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Officers found a man who had been shot twice in the arm.

A gunshot wound to a hip was discovered after he got to the hospital.

As a result, his condition has been upgraded to life-threatening but he is expected to survive, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The man was standing in a parking lot at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments when a couple people pulled up in a vehicle, she said.

Preliminary investigation indicates one person got out of the vehicle and fired a handgun five or six times, hitting the man at least 3 times, Willhite said.

The driver then fled south in the vehicle.

And the other person ran through apartment complex and jumped a fence, where police K-9 lost track of him.

