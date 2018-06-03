Woman alleges she was beaten then her boyfriend, his mother held her against her will

BOOKED: Diane F. Crittenden, 68, of the 700 block of Fish Hatchery Road near Natchitoches, one count of being a principle to false imprisonment (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man is accused of severely beating his girlfriend, pulling her hair and putting his fingers down her throat during a struggle.

He and his mother then allegedly stopped her from leaving his residence until sometime the next day.

Now 32-year-old Cody L. Crittenden, 32, of Natchitoches is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of second-degree battery, simple battery and false imprisonment.

And 68-year-old Diane F. Crittenden, 68, of the Natchitoches, is free on her own recognizance after being booked into the same lockup on a charge of being a principle to false imprisonment.

Deputies met with a girlfriend, whose name has not been released, at 12:18 p.m. Thursday at an undisclosed location and interviewed her, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

She alleged that her boyfriend beat her the previous weekend at his residence in the 700 block of Fish Hatchery Road near Natchitoches because he thought she had contacted a former acquaintance via social media.

At the time of the interview, deputies said, the woman had severe bruising and swelling on her face, arms and upper body and had been treated at an Alexandria hospital.

After the assault, the woman told deputies, her boyfriend's mother stopped her from leaving the residence.

“You’re not going anywhere! My son is not going back to jail,” Diane Crittenden reportedly told her.

The girlfriend, whose name has not been released, said she was given the keys to her vehicle and allowed to leave the next day.

After interviewing the woman and photographing her injuries, deputies got warrants to arrest the Crittendens.

The man and his mother were taken into custody after 7 p.m. Thursday at the residence on Fish Hatchery Road.

A judge also signed a protective order.

Booking records show Cody Crittenden's bond on the charge of simple battery has been set at $9,000.

No bond has been set on the other two charges.

A judge released Diane Crittenden on Friday afternoon pending a court appearance.

Now the case will be turned over to the Natchitoches Parish district attorney’s office to be reviewed and prosecuted, the Sheriff's Office reports.

