Man sleeping on railroad tracks loses feet when struck by train

First responders found 65-year-old Henry Allen Howard seriously hurt and laying near the railroad tracks.
He was flown to a hospital in Alexandria for treatment.
Preliminary investigation indicates Howard was walking from Payne subdivision to his residence on Brickyard Road when he apparently sat down and fell asleep on the railroad tracks, deputies said.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Union Pacific Railroad.
Assisting sheriff's deputies in responding to the accident were Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS personnel, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches City Fire Department with an emergency equipped all-terrain vehicle.