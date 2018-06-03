Man sleeping on railroad tracks loses feet when struck by train

A train struck a pedestrian in Vivian as she was walking in the area of NE Front Street and Mississippi Circle.

A woman was struck by a train the night of June 3 while walking in the area of NE Front Street and Mississippi Circle in Vivian. (Source: Google Maps)

A Natchitoches man lost both his feet when he was struck by a southbound Union Pacific train while sleeping on railroad tracks early Sunday morning, authorities say.

The accident near the Brickyard Road area off Louisiana Highway 6 near Natchitoches was reported about 1 a.m., the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

First responders found 65-year-old Henry Allen Howard seriously hurt and laying near the railroad tracks.

He was flown to a hospital in Alexandria for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates Howard was walking from Payne subdivision to his residence on Brickyard Road when he apparently sat down and fell asleep on the railroad tracks, deputies said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Union Pacific Railroad.

Assisting sheriff's deputies in responding to the accident were Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS personnel, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches City Fire Department with an emergency equipped all-terrain vehicle.

