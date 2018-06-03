1 injured in Sunday morning shooting

Man injured in a shooting that happened Sunday morning near Youree Drive and Hernedon Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday morning.

We're told a man arrived at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigators say, the victim and a passenger were traveling in the victim’s car and they stopped near the intersection of Youree Drive and Hernedon Street.

The passenger told officials that when another vehicle stopped beside them and someone began opening fire and hitting the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373

