Harrison County deputies search for escaped inmate

Deputies are searching for Gary Gorman, 36, who reportedly escaped from the Harrison County Jail. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

Harrison County deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work assignment about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say Gary Gorman, 36, was assigned to an inside jail workers position and had access to many areas of the jail.

Gorman stands about 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He last was seen with a shaved head.

Gorman also has numerous facial tattoos, including tattoos under the corners of each eye, a tattoo over his right eyebrow, a tattoo under the right side of his bottom lip and across the right side of his head.

His arms and other parts of his body also are covered in tattoos of various kinds.

Officials believe Gorman escaped during the removal of trash to the outside Dumpsters.

Apparently, they say, he walked out with a sack of trash with the crew and did not return.

It is said that Gorman may have connections in Dallas, Gregg, Upshur and Marion.

Law enforcement agencies in those Texas counties have been notified.

After checking phone recordings, authorities say they have reason to believe Gorman may be heading toward Dallas County.

He allegedly made a phone call to another inmate’s girlfriend and told her where he would be at a certain time.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call 911, their local law enforcement agency or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Information also may be given anonymously by calling Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

