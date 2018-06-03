Authorities ID Shreveport man who died after 2-vehicle wreck

A Shreveport man died within hours of a two-vehicle wreck the evening of June 2 in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities have identified a Shreveport man as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The Caddo coroner's office says he is 52-year-old Robert Sikes.

He was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the accident at little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Greenwood Road.

A Chevrolet S-10 pickup was westbound on Greenwood Road when it attempted a left turn into a bank parking lot and was struck by an eastbound Nissan Rogue, investigators said.

The impact seriously injured Sikes, who died just after 8:30 p.m. at a Shreveport hospital.

Investigators have requested a warrant for blood samples from the truck's driver.

Both drivers are expected to be okay.

