A 13-year-old is recovering after showing up to a Shreveport Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police are working to find out more information at this time.

A crime scene has not been located yet, but police have been pointed in Jewella Avenue near Sumner and Jackson.

Witnesses told police they heard shots.

The teenager is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.

