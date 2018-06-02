Dozens break a sweat for St. Jude

Saturday marked the 4th annual Chris Hope 'Sweating for St. Jude,' and the scorching heat didn't stop dozens from getting sweaty for a worthy cause.

Zumba lovers from across the ArkLaTex converged on River Park Church to break a sweat for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"A lot of people don't understand the effects of childhood cancer and how much it impacts a family's life," said Chris Hope, founder of the Chris Hope Foundation. "It's a two-fold because they're here helping themselves by exercising, but they're also helping save lives at St. Jude, too."

The Chris Hope foundation was established to aid families who are with children fighting life-threatening diseases at St. Jude by covering finances still being incurred on the home front.

"It is something that's overlooked," Hope said. "Of course a lot of families aren't from Memphis, therefore they have to leave their jobs, leave their homes, leave their families to come to Memphis to get treatment."

Ultimately, Hope aspires to surpass the goal of $3,000 by the day's end.

"St. Jude is such a wonderful place, it;s a wonderful hospital for these kids and their families because lives are saved everyday," Hope said.

Since the inception of the Chris Hope Foundation three years ago, Hope said his organization has assisted well over 50 families cover various bills and mortgages while they were in Memphis with a loved one.

Click here to learn more about the Chris Hope Foundation.

