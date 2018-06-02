Rep. Glover meets meets with constituents amidst special session

It's now crunch time as Louisiana lawmakers have until this Monday to pass an operating budget that addresses a nearly $650 million dollar budget shortfall.

As lawmakers head back to Baton Rouge to deliberate, Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, met with constituents Saturday morning to give a frank update on the status of the budget bill.

"There's nothing I've seen so far that's given me any confidence whatsoever..." Glover said. "We've got less than a month before this temporary revenue measure expires, I don't think we're any closer at this point."

Glover said he plans to head back to the state capital tomorrow to reconvene with house lawmakers.

"I'm hopeful we are [getting closer] in the time we have left before us," said Glover. "At this point, the only things on the table right now are two versions of sales taxes both of which I don't think end up effectively addressing the real needs and challenges we have for our state."

Glover also gave an update on the progression of local projects, including the projected completion of I-49 North.

William Hartman III, assistant professor of Architecture at Louisiana Tech, also discussed the possibility of North Market Street being developed as a "business boulevard."

