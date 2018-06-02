Two men shot in Shreveport, another arrested in connection

Shreveport police are still investigating an early morning robbery left two men injured.

Anthony Thomas, 29, is charged with one count each of illegal carrying of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3900 block of Adrian Street. Upon arrival they found Jemarea Anderson, 23, suffering from one gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital with what officials say were life-threatening injuries.

Officers then learned that a second victim, Chamorea Bell, 21, showed up to another Shreveport hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back. However, his wounds were described as non-life-threatening, according to a news release.

Patrol officers were able to learn from witnesses that after the sound of gunshots, they saw a man being pushed from a tan Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle fled west down Adrian Street.

Through interviews, investigators larned that Anderson, Bell and a third man, Myron Lawson, 24 were allegedly robbed by Thomas. Police believe that Thomas shot Anderson and Bell with what was described as a revolver style handgun. He then allegedly took Lawson’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Police found Thomas at a hotel on West Monkhouse Drive and took him into custody. Officers found a 45 caliber handgun that was concealed in the waistband of his pants. In his hotel room, they found 357 caliber revolver believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

More charges are expected. The investigation is ongoing.

