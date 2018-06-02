Teenager dies about 9.5 hours after being shot in his head

Authorities say 18-year-old Natavious Pierce, of Shreveport, died about 9.5 hours after being shot in the head the afternoon of June 2 while sitting outside a rehabilitation center where he was living in the 1500 block of Claiborne Avenue. (Source: KSLA)

An 18-year-old Shreveport man died hours after being shot in his head Saturday afternoon.

Natavious Pierce died just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a Shreveport hospital, the Caddo coroner's office reports.

Police were called about 1 p.m. that day to investigate a shooting in the city's Midway neighborhood.

Officers found the wounded man on Claiborne Avenue near Linwood Avenue.

Witness interviews and evidence at the scene indicate Pierce was shot while sitting outside a rehabilitation center where he was living in the 1500 block of Claiborne, investigators said.

A man with a slender build, wearing red clothing and armed with a handgun approached Pierce and fired several shots in his direction, striking him at least once, authorities said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information is contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

