Showers & thunderstorms this evening

A cold front is approaching our area from the west and will bring the chances for showers and storms this evening. This will not bring widespread rain or a major cool down behind it. There is a chance for a few strong storms this evening, as places in the I-30 corridor are under a slight risk. Places south of I-30 to just down to Shreveport are under a marginal risk.

It looks like storms will start to move into the northern portions of the ArkLaTex between 7-11pm. They will move into the Shreveport-Bossier area between 10pm-1am. This will continue to move southward reaching areas south of Shreveport overnight between 12am-3am.

Main threats with this will be gust winds and heavy downpours.

This line will move southward and move through the ArkLaTex into the overnight hours. There could be some lingering showers Sunday morning. make sure to have the Stormtracker 12 Weather App downloaded so you can track storms along with us.

Today will be a very hot day, with a high of 98 degrees. The record is 99 degrees set back in 1998, so we will track to see if there is any record breaking temperatures later this afternoon. Make sure to take precautions if you are going to be outdoors for an extended amount of time. Drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, and take breaks inside or in the shade. Lows tonight will be in the mid-70s.

