Caddo Coroner names man killed in Cedar Grove shooting

The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the name of one man killed in an early morning shooting in Shreveport.

Savarea Stickman, 24, died from his injuries at a Shreveport hospital around 6 a.m.

The shooting happened Saturday morning around 1 o’clock at an apartment complex on Bernstein Avenue, That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man in the parking lot suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Stickman was wanted by Shreveport police on one count of cyberstalking, according to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite. Shreveport police say he allegedly sent death threats to an ex-girlfriend by Facebook Messenger.

Shreveport police say that they do not believe that the two incidents are connected.

Moments later, police received reports of a second victim near the intersection of Wallace Street and West 75th Street.

At that location, officials found a 17-year-old male who was shot in the arm, he was also taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators found a firearm, drugs, and shell casings from at least two different weapons near one of the locations.

Detectives learned that the 17-year-old victim and Jacory Robinson, 23, arrived at the apartment complex just before the shooting so that Robinson could allegedly sell a large amount of marijuana to an unknown person.

During the drug transaction, Stickman reportedly began firing multiple shots at Robinson and the 17-year-old.

Robinson returned fire, striking Stickman multiple times.

Robinson, the 17-year-old, and Stickman all attempted to flee the scene on foot; however, Stickman and the 17-year-old were both injured to the point that they were unable to flee the area.

Robinson went back to his home in Greenwood, where he was later found by Shreveport police.

Following interviews, Robinson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana.

