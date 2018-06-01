NSU student arrested for possession of hallucinogen drugs

A Northwestern State University student is behind bars after police found illegal hallucinogen drugs in his home.

Jeffrey Driskell, 40, was taken into custody after NSU received a complaint of a student disturbing the peace at Morrison Hall.

Due to Driskell's actions and demeanor, NSU officers realized that he was under the influence of some type of illegal substance.

That’s when police obtained a search warrant for the student’s home on Behan Street and found 33 active psilocybin mushroom grows.

Police also found around two gallons of suspected psilocybin tea, 1,200 clear capsules containing psilocybin and drug paraphernalia used to manufacture and package illegal drugs.

Psilocybin effects are similar to those of other hallucinogens such as LSD. The psychological reaction to psilocybin use includes visual and auditory hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality.

Driskell was arrested on charges of cultivation of CDS I and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.