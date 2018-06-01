Man wanted for cyberbullying his estranged girlfriend

Shreveport police are looking for a man who allegedly made threats to kill his estranged girlfriend on social media Tuesday.

The victim called police after a barrage of death threats she received through Facebook Messenger from 23-year-old Savarea Stickman.

A warrant is out for Stickman’s arrest charging him with one count of cyberstalking.

Stickman’s last known address is in the 1600 block of Applewood Drive but he is known to visit Queensborough, Mooretown and Cedar Grove neighborhoods of west Shreveport.

Anybody with information regarding Stickman’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 option #3 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.