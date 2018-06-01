Crews working to extinguish fire on I-20 near I-220 exit

Crews are on the scene of a fire on westbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City battling a serious fire.

Reports say it happened near Interstate 20 near the Interstate 220 exit, and that a tractor-trailer is on fire around 6 p.m.

The exit ramp remains blocked on I-20 West at the I-20/I-220 in Bossier due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached approximately 5 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 2, 2018

No one was injured.

A wrecker is on the scene. A lane of traffic is closed at this time.

The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked I-20 West at the I-20/I-220 split in Bossier due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 1, 2018

