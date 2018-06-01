Crews working to extinguish fire on I-20 near I-220 exit - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Crews working to extinguish fire on I-20 near I-220 exit

(Source: Ryan Robinson) (Source: Ryan Robinson)
(Source: Donna Denise Bohannon Waits) (Source: Donna Denise Bohannon Waits)
(Source: LADOTD) (Source: LADOTD)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire on westbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City battling a serious fire.

Reports say it happened near Interstate 20 near the Interstate 220 exit, and that a tractor-trailer is on fire around 6 p.m.

No one was injured.

A wrecker is on the scene. A lane of traffic is closed at this time. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly