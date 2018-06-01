Death row inmate, McCoy, booked in Bossier prison for new trial

Robert McCoy, convicted of murder and placed on Louisiana's death row is back in Bossier Parish, waiting for his new trial.

Following a court order, McCoy was returned to Bossier Parish until his new trial is complete.

McCoy spent the last six years in Angola. He was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 2011 after a jury found him guilty of the deaths of his estranged wife's parents and her son.

He was represented by Larry English.

Christine Colston-Young, stepfather Willie Young, and her son Greg Colston were shot to death in their Bossier City home in August 2008. He was found in Idaho and held there as he waited for his trial.

While in Idaho, he attempted suicide by hanging himself from his bedsheets.

McCoy has always denied killing the Youngs and Greg Colston.

