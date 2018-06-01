CrimeStoppers tip leads to multiple arrests connected to car burglaries

Shreveport police have charged six teens in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries dating back to late March.

Below are those charged for their alleged role in the burglaries.

Roshun Holden, 18, on 10 counts of simple burglary

Matthew Pollock, 17 on 15 counts of simple burglary

Kara Grim, 17, on 4 counts of simple burglary

Andrew Hughes, 17, on 4 counts of simple burglary

Also charged was a 16-year-old juvenile male for 3 counts of Simple Burglary and another 16-year-old juvenile male for 14 counts of Simple Burglary.

From March 28 through May 1, Shreveport police investigated a string of vehicular burglaries in southeast Shreveport. Areas affected were the Village Green, Apple Tree, and Peppertree neighborhoods that run off of Stratmore Drive; Autumn Woods Apartments in the 9000 block of Youree Drive, Stone Canyon Apartments in the 8900 block of Youree Drive, Raintree Apartments in the 8500 block of Millicent Way, Cornerstone Apartments in the 100 block of Southfield Road, the Broadmoor neighborhood along Pennsylvania Avenue and the Shreve Island neighborhood along River Road.

Searches performed by police uncovered large amounts of stolen property that have been returned to the owners. However, there are items that have gone unclaimed. Police also think there are burglaries that have gone unreported.

Photos in the slideshow above are of unclaimed property. If anyone recognizes the property above, call the Property Crimes Investigations Unit at 318-673-6955.

All of the adults were booked into the city jail on their charges and the juveniles were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

More charges are expected.

