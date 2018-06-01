WB I-20 in Bossier City open following truck rollover - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

WB I-20 in Bossier City open following truck rollover

By Danielle Scruggs, Digital Content Manager
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

All lanes are open on westbound Interstate 20 following a wreck that caused significant traffic delays Friday afternoon in Bossier.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on westbound I-20 near Airline Drive and Old Minden Road.

A pickup truck rolled over on its side.

No word on the condition of the driver.

