WB I-20 in Bossier City open following truck rollover

Congestion has reached the Industrial Drive exit. (Source: LADOTD)

All lanes are open on westbound Interstate 20 following a wreck that caused significant traffic delays Friday afternoon in Bossier.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on westbound I-20 near Airline Drive and Old Minden Road.

A pickup truck rolled over on its side.

No word on the condition of the driver.

