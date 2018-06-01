Caddo Parish JROTC Cadets take part in annual 'Cadet Leadership Challenge'

Caddo Parish Army JROTC cadets hit the first two weeks of summer break running.

Several hundred cadets from all Caddo Parish schools are taking part in their annual 'Cadet Leadership Challenge' or as they call it, 'Summer Camp' as they call it.

Split into two week long sessions, the cadets take part in a variety of training programs from self defense to STEM classes. The mission is to keep their minds sharp and bodies active while on break.

"We really want them to exercise, we want them to come back to school physically fit, but also we want them to be academically enriched. We want them to go to school using other people's money," said Ret. Army Col and Caddo Parish JROTC Director, Eric Sweeny. "We want them to go on scholarships. We want Caddo Parish JROTC to be the best students in the Caddo Parish schools and in the state of Louisiana."

"They initially start at Camp Minden, Louisiana with repelling, they do all types of drilling, they do land navigation, a lot of fun stuff out there as well," explained Col Sweeny. "We start them there, but then we also introduced LSUS for academics and activities involving STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math). Also, me being an engineer, it's close to my heart to put in an academic portion into our summer camps and the students are just loving it."

The Caddo Parish Army JROTC program is the largest program in the state of Louisiana.

