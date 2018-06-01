Portion of Mansfield highway named in memory of soldier KIA

A stretch of road in Mansfield will soon be renamed to honor the life and legacy of an ArkLaTex soldier killed in action.

A portion of Louisiana Highway 175 will be known as "Staff Sergeant Richard Lee Vazquez Memorial Highway."

Green Beret Richard Vazquez was killed while on Deployment in Afghanistan by an IED back in November of 2013. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Louisiana District 23 Representative, Kenny Cox, sponsored the bill, helping it move through the house and senate and then to the Governor.

