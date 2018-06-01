Firefighters rescue man stuck on billboard in Bossier City

Bossier City firefighters say a man is recovering after being rescued from a billboard Friday morning.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. behind the Lacrosse Apartments, in the 100 block of Crossroads Drive.

Fire crews say the man was working on the billboard when a medical emergency resulted in him being too weak to climb down on his own.

Utilizing high angle tactics, paramedics rushed to the man’s aid by climbing a ladder to reach him on a platform approximately 50 feet above the ground.

Within a few minutes, crews were able to safely get the man down in the ladder truck’s bucket.

Authorities say he was responsive the entire time. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

