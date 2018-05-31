Bienville Parish man accused of stealing $64K+ worth of timber

ARRESTED: Wayne L. Durbin, 66, of Saline, is free on $100,000 bond after being booked on two counts of theft. (Source: LAVNS)

A Bienville Parish man is accused of stealing $64,273.47 worth of timber.

Online records show 66-year-old Wayne L. Durbin, of Saline, is free on $100,000 bond after being booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on two counts of theft.

The Saline man bonded out Tuesday, the same day he was arrested by Louisiana Agriculture & Forestry Department investigators.

State enforcement agents received two complaints in April that timber allegedly had been illegally harvested from two separate tracts totaling 439 acres in Bienville Parish.

“During a four-month investigation, Durbin admitted cutting the timber and not paying the two landowners for the timber he harvested," Agriculture & Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says in a statement about Durbin's arrest.

Warrants for Durbin’s arrest were issued May 24.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to 20 years in prison at hard labor and a fine of up to $50,000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.