Credit union ATM stolen

The administration placed the credit union into conservatorship to enable it to "continue regular operations with experienced management in place and to work to correct operational weaknesses," an NCUA statement says.

A locksmith was called out April 13 to change the locks at Shreveport Federal Credit Union's offices in the 8500 block of Fern Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Six months after a federal agency changed the locks and took control of Shreveport Federal Credit Union, the financial institution's name and upper management are gone.

Six months after the locks were changed on Shreveport Federal Credit Union, its name and upper management are gone. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Federal no longer exists, at least not by name

A thief or thieves stole an automated teller machine from Shreveport Federal Credit Union in the 8500 block of Fern Avenue in Shreveport.

Someone made a withdrawal from a Shreveport credit union.

Problem is, it was done before business hours.

And instead of currency, the thief or thieves made off with an automated teller machine.

Police were alerted to a silent alarm at 4:42 a.m. Thursday at Shreveport Federal Credit Union.

Officers arrived at the financial institution in the 8500 block of Fern Avenue to find the ATM was missing, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The theft occurred at a time when Shreveport Federal customers are being transitioned to Red River Federal Credit Union.

In fact, Red River Federal has signs posted advising Shreveport Federal members to make their first-of-the-month cash withdrawals Thursday.

"In preparation for our system core merger all electronic deposits for June 1-3 will be posted early on May 31st," the sign reads.

The signs also advise customers that Shreveport Federal ATM and debit cards are being terminated Thursday and that they are to begin using their Red River Federal ATM and debit cards.

Most all locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi will be closed Saturday.

The exceptions are the express branches on Walton Drive and Texas Boulevard and in Central Mall in Texarkana.

Those locations will conduct business Saturday. But they will not open until 1 p.m.

