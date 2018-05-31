Credit union ATM stolen

Six months after a federal agency changed the locks and took control of Shreveport Federal Credit Union, the financial institution's name and upper management are gone.More >>
The administration placed the credit union into conservatorship to enable it to "continue regular operations with experienced management in place and to work to correct operational weaknesses," an NCUA statement says.More >>
Hill’s fiancée, Monique Davis, said her “heart just dropped” when she heard the ruling.More >>
The pilot landed the Cessna Skyhawk without a scratch to her plane or any other vehicles. Her identity has not been released.More >>
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
Alexander Hoff who was convicted of burning down a bridge in Iowa, received a suspended sentence Friday. The two other teens involved negotiated plea deals that also kept them out of prison.More >>
