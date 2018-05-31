Multiple weather records set in May

May 2018 will go down in the record books as one of the hottest and driest on record in Shreveport since records began in 1875. All but one day in the month saw a high temperature that was below average.

The 90 degree heat began around mid-month and did not let up. May 2018 saw 18 days with a high temperature at or above 90. That ties it with 2010 for the 3rd most 90+ degree days in May on record just behind 20 in May 1875 and 19 in 1887.

When you average out the high and low temperatures for the month, 78.4 degrees is tops in the record books easily surpassing 1933 as the hottest May ever and more than 5 degree above what's considered average for the month. With an average high of 89.6 degrees makes it 3rd hottest for that number behind 89.7 in 1886 and 90.3 in 1875. What's unusual is that we saw no record high temperatures during the month...just consistently hot weather.

It was not only a month of record heat, but also a record dry one. With only .68 inches of rainfall in Shreveport it was the 4th driest May on record.

Unfortunately the very hot and unusually dry conditions are looking like they'll continue through at least the first week of June.

You can always keep up with any forecast changes on the horizon:

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.