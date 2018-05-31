Police search for person who drove truck into boat, trailer, side of building

Police say the trailer that was stolen out of Bossier Parish had other stolen items including air conditioners, a bathtub and a ladder. (Source: Benton Police Department)

The Benton Police Department is searching for the person responsible for driving a truck into a boat and trailer and later into the side of a building early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the American Freedom Storage on Highway 3 around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the man in a white GMC Flatbed truck entered the property and drove into a boat and trailer causing it to crash through a wooden privacy fence.

About an hour and a half later, the unidentified man returned to the same truck with a stolen trailer in-tow.

He then drove his truck into the side of the building and later into an electric gate causing damage.

Police say the man stole a 2016 OD Green CAN-AM four-wheeler and left the area.

Police say the trailer that was stolen out of Bossier Parish had other stolen items including air conditioners, a bathtub and a ladder.

The truck used by the man has a purple and gold ice chest on the back of the vehicle and what appears to be an eagle sticker on the windshield.

Anybody with information on this crime, call BPD at 318-965-0579 or email bentonpolice@townofbentonlouisiana.com.

