Mother blames alleged drunken driver for daughter's death

Sonja Martin died Saturday, May 26, around 2 p.m. She was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in Vivian. (Source: KSLA News 12)

With tears in her eyes and a pinching pain in her heart, Maggie Jefferson is pointing fingers at the driver for a crash that claimed the life of her youngest child.

Her daughter 34-year-old Sonja Martin died Saturday, May 26, around 2 p.m. She was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in Vivian.

"I thought it was a little minor wreck. I didn't know it was that bad," said Jefferson

Jefferson says Martin's boyfriend 35-year-old Daniel McBride was driving at the time.

"My son called me and said, momma they had a wreck and they had to cut Sonja out the car'," Jefferson said.

Authorities say Martin and McBride were headed West on Georgia Avenue when McBride's vehicle ran past a stop sign and collided with a car that had the right of way on Spruce Street.

Martin was taken to a hospital in Vivian, where the Caddo coroner's office says she died at 2:50 p.m.

"The doctor came in and told me that he did all he could to try to save her, but she passed and she was probably dead when he got her there," Jefferson said.

Caddo Parish deputies ordered a breathalyzer test that they say confirmed, McBride was impaired while he was driving.

The parish's booking records show it was not his first DWI arrest, McBride has been in and out of jail multiple times since 2003.

"I was talking to her every day saying this man is not the man for you," Jefferson said.

Martin was the mother of three children. Her oldest 19-year-old Tyana Martin now forced to act as a shining example for her siblings.

"All I'm going do is miss her, and I'm not going to know what to do now. All I have to do is take care of my cousins and my sisters forever," said Martin.

Deputies booked McBride into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injury.

His bond has been set at $125,000.

