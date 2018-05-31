Man arrested on attempted murder, armed robbery charge

A Shreveport man accused of robbing a business and attempted murder is behind bars Thursday afternoon.

Emilio Taylor, 26, was arrested in his attic in relation to his alleged involvement in the robbery of a discount store on May 24 and attempted murder back in 2017.

Shreveport police found several weapons along with cash and drugs inside Taylor’s home.

Taylor allegedly entered the Family Dollar Store in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive and hid out inside the store until it closed, according to police.

During that time, Taylor reportedly assaulted the store employee with a gun and continued to rob the business.

He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Taylor was booked into the Shreveport City Jail where his bond is set at $250,000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.