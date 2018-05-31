2 boys, dog left in unlocked car with engine running while couple went for marriage license, authorities say

BOOKED: Courtney Leighanne Carroll (left), 23, of Ball, and Garrett Austin Poole, 22, of Pollock, each on one count of child desertion (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A 4-year-old boy and a 10-month-old boy were left in a car with the vehicle and its air conditioner running Thursday outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport, authorities say.

Now their parents face a charge of child desertion.

The boys, whom medics found to be OK, are in state custody.

And the large dog that was in the car with the boys is at the Caddo animal shelter.

All this because the couple wanted to say "I do."

A courthouse employee saw the children and a large dog in a Kia Optima in a parking lot on McNeil Street and alerted sheriff's deputies after noon today, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

The car's doors were unlocked and one door was ajar, sheriff’s Lt. Mark Gay said.

It is not yet known how long the children were in the car before they were discovered.

Law officers searched the courthouse area for the missing parents for about 20 minutes.

Then 23-year-old Courtney Leighanne Carroll, of Ball, and 22-year-old Garrett Austin Poole, of Pollock, arrived back at their vehicle with marriage license in hand.

Online records show Poole was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 5:14 p.m. Thursday.

Carroll was booked at 5:20 p.m.

Meantime, the boys are expected to be reunited with other family members later today.

