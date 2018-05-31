Man shot in leg in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting.

A 20-year-old man was shot in one of his legs, Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The shooting happened at 3:56 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 6600 block of West Canal Boulevard in the city's Sunset Acres neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The suspected gunman, a relative of the wounded man, still was on the scene between Amherst Street and Marquette Avenue, Willhite said.

That's just down the street from Sunset Acres Elementary.

Seven police units and three Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the call.

