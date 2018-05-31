Gibsland mayor calls it quits, cites mother's failing health as reason

After a rough few years financially and even help from the state, a recent audit shows the Town of Gibsland may not be completely free of money woes just yet.

Gibsland audit reveals town money issues not over just yet

The clock is ticking for the fate of a popular museum. A leaky roof has the owner of the Bonnie and Clyde Museum thinking about packing up and taking his treasures elsewhere.

Bonnie and Clyde Museum could be leaving Gibsland

After years of being in the red from serious financial problems, the latest state audit is showing improvements for the Bienville parish town of Gibsland. But, the community of nearly 1,000 still has a long way to go.

Gibsland audit shows town still in poor financial state, but improving

The mayor of a Bienville Parish town is quitting his post, citing his mother's health as the reason for his decision.

Gibsland Mayor Ronnie "Terry" Wilson's resignation became effective Thursday.

His letter of resignation is dated May 24 and was officially received May 29 by the Louisiana secretary of state's office.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with some of Louisiana's most dedicated public servants; and I hope I have made a small difference in the community I had the joy of serving," the letter states.

Wilson contacted KSLA News 12 on Thursday evening to explain that his decision to step down had nothing to do with any issue related to the town of Gibsland.

Instead, he said, it was a very personal decision related to his mother's declining health.

Wilson called it a no-brainer for him to resign now to dedicate his full attention to her.

The sudden resignation surprised just about everyone, including Perry Carver, who owns the Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum.

"I was shocked. He was just in here like last week looking at the cafe. He didn't say anything about stepping down."

Carver's not alone. Museum employee Belinda Smith echoed her surprise at Wilson's sudden resignation.

In retrospect, Smith added, the town has seen more than its fair share of trouble over the years.

"This is nothing new for us. We're used to this. It's either no mayor, no water. I mean, Gibsland hardly, we don't have water quite a bit."

It was four years ago Mayor Odell Key was ordered to resign after pleading guilty to a charge of malfeasance in office. He spent a year behind bars.

KSLA News 12 caught up with Gibsland Alderman Alvin Pearson at a local gas station Thursday.

He too was caught off-guard by Wilson's decision.

"I don't know what happened. I couldn't even answer you. I couldn't tell you anything. I'm in the dark."

Wilson began serving as mayor Jan. 1, 2015. His term expires Dec. 31.

A special election is not required to fill the post since less than a year remains in Wilson's term, according to the secretary of state's office.

Whoever is appointed as interim mayor can serve until the current term expires.

Under Louisiana law, the mayor pro tem will serve as the town's mayor until that appointment is made.

Gibsland Mayor Pro-Tem Eddie Thompson said he's ready to step in to complete Wilson's unexpired term if requested to do so.

The Gibsland Board of Aldermen's next regularly scheduled meeting is set for June 11.

Gibsland has a long history of financial problems.

But David Greer, who temporarily was appointed as the town's fiscal administrator, told the Louisiana Legislative Audit Advisory Council in November 2014 that Gibsland will succeed provided it continues to pay its outstanding debts.

Wilson, who then was the town's newly elected mayor, appeared with Greer before the panel.

Greer also told the council that the town had a budget in place and that it should have a "good audit" by June 2015.

He was appointed as Gibsland's fiscal administrator after the town was found to be delinquent in paying $23,000 on four U.S. Agriculture Department loans and to be $114,421 short in funding its Agriculture Department loan reserve funds.

At that time, the town owed $220,000 to vendors, had a negative cash flow of about $6,750 a month and had $13,000 less than necessary in its customer meter deposit bank account.

Greer was to finish his work as fiscal administrator by the end of January 2015.

