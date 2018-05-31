Police searching for woman, 65, missing from north Shreveport

Update as of 5:01 p.m. May 31st: Ms. Moore has been located and is safe.

Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing senior from north Shreveport.

On May 31, officers received reports of a missing senior, 65-year-old Carolyn Faye Moore. She was last seen about three weeks ago in the Allendale neighborhood.

Moore is known to frequent businesses along North Market Street. Her last clothing description is unknown.

She is described as a black female 5’6” – 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 225-230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts should contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

