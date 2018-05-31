I-20 back open after fluid spill in Bossier City

Officials say a truck leaked an estimated 80 to 100 gallons of hydraulic fluid. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

The eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 at Industrial Drive is back open after a fluid spill.

The eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 at Industrial Drive is back open after a fluid spill.

All lanes are open on the exit ramp from I-20 East to Industrial Drive. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 31, 2018

It took crews over five hours to clean up the road.

The exit ramp from I-20 East to Industrial Drive is closed due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 31, 2018

There is no further information at this time.

