I-20 back open after fluid spill in Bossier City

By Danielle Scruggs, Digital Content Manager
The eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 at Industrial Drive is back open after a fluid spill.
Officials say a truck leaked an estimated 80 to 100 gallons of hydraulic fluid.
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

The eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 at Industrial Drive is back open after a fluid spill. 

Officials say a truck leaked an estimated 80 to 100 gallons of hydraulic fluid. 

It took crews over five hours to clean up the road. 

There is no further information at this time. 

