Two LA Tech football games to be aired nationally

Two of Louisiana Tech's football games will be seen on televisions across the United States this fall.

LA Tech's game against Florida Atlantic will air at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 26 on the CBS Sports Network. The LA Tech game against Western Kentucky University will be aired at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24., also on CBS Sports Network.

Additional kickoff times and coverage for the remaining games will be announced at a later date.

Louisiana Tech fans can now purchase or renew their season tickets for the upcoming 2018 football season.

Fans can purchase season tickets online at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office at 318-257-3631.

The renewal deadline for season tickets is set for June 1, 2018.

