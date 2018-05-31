Man found with gunshot wound in Zwolle

Sabine Parish authorities are investigating after a man was found shot in Zwolle on Wednesday night.

Officers were called about midnight to a home on Jeter Street where a man was found with a wound to the upper body, according to Police Chief Daniel Thomas.

Thomas says the department is trying to piece together what happened, but there was some sort of argument between the suspect and the victim.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment, where is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

