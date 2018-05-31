LSP: Man was not wearing seat belt in fatal crash

A man was killed in a Desoto Parish crash on Wednesday, and he may have survived if only he buckled up.

Phillip B. Pickard, 71, of Sarepta, was killed when his 1998 Nissan Altima ran off the side of the road had hit several trees, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police Troop G.

He was unrestrained and was fatally injured. Impairment is not suspected, however, a routine toxicology sample was taken.

The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that avoiding all distractions, obeying the posted speed limit, avoiding fatigued driving, and being properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2018, Troop G has investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in seven deaths.

