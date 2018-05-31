Men robbed at gunpoint in Allendale

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are searching for the gunmen that robbed two men in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 2900 block of Looney Street.

Upon arrival, Shreveport police learned that two men were sitting outside when they were approached by two men and one woman in a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the major incident report.

The pair were robbed of their belongings. Then, the trio fired several shots as they fled towards Hearne Avenue.

The gunfire struck vehicles; however, no one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

