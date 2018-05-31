Deputies seize drugs, arrest 3 women on 8 felony charges

Caddo sheriff's deputies say they found $5,427 worth of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, Ecstasy, hydrocodone, Loratab, Lorazepam and marijuana in a car stopped at the fuel pumps at a store in the 4900 block of Northport Boulevard in Shreve

BOOKED: Lakita Lecole Broadnax, 33, Donisha Yvette Williams, 51, and Kreshauna Shantel Bristo, 33, all three of Shreveport (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Caddo Parish authorities say they found $5,427 worth of those drugs in a car stopped at the fuel pumps at a store in the 4900 block of Northport Boulevard in Shreveport.

Sheriff's deputies made the discovery when they were called to investigate three women possibly involved in illegal activity.

They found the vehicle had a switched license plate.

Authorities say they then found:

45.9 grams or $4,590 worth of powder cocaine,

67 pills ($325 worth), including Ecstasy, hydrocodone, Loratab and Lorazepam,

2.9 grams or $290 worth of crack cocaine,

1.7 grams or $170 worth of methamphetamine,

5.2 grams or $52 worth of marijuana

Now the three Shreveport women whom authorities say were in the vehicle at the time the drugs were seized face eight felony charges.

Kreshauna Shantel Bristo, 33, was booked into Caddo Correctional at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She was followed by 33-year-old Lakita Lecole Broadnax at 2 p.m. and 51-year-old Donisha Yvette Williams at 2:34 p.m.

Each has been charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) with intent to distribute and two counts each of possession of a Schedule IV CDS with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute.

Bonds total $91,000 for Broadnax and Williams. Bristo's bonds add up to $77,500.

All three remained in Caddo Correctional on Wednesday night.

