Neighborhood resource meeting planned for Queensborough tornado victims

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Many residents of Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood still are rebuilding after last month's tornado.

Now a couple of Caddo Parish commissioners are linking residents to information from agencies that can help.

A neighborhood resource meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at New Elizabeth Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue.

You don't have to bring anything. It's purely informational.

Representatives of the American Red Cross, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, Caddo Council on Aging, AEP/SWEPCO and others will be there.

Caddo commissioners recently approved $350,000 in emergency funds to help storm victims.

That money will be dispersed through Caddo Community Action Agency.

You'll get information on how to qualify for that money as well. Requirements include things like a Red Cross referral and proper ID.

"We'll have someone from Caddo Community Action Agency, and there will be someone from the parish there to give our information because we want people to get a one-stop shop and get factual information," Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson said.

He and Commissioner Jerald Bowman are hosting the meeting.

"Neighborhoods is what makes our city great. And we want to do everything we can to help those homeowners get back on their feet," Jackson added.

Many in Queensborough say people are very much still in need of help.

"It's really kinda sad. It's devastating still and this happened last month and we're still thinking and talking about it," Tamieka Sibley said.

A tree fell on her home, destroying everything in her son's room.

"I got behind on my bills cuz I had to pay for somewhere for me and my kids to live, food and more clothing for my son. He still doesn't have shoes. He's wearing flip-flops. He lost tennis shoes, games, TV, bed."

Willie Brooks said she had insurance to cover damage at her home but has been watching her neighbors struggle to rebuild.

"Most of them are old, been here forever. A lot of them are looking for assistance or wherever they can get help from."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.