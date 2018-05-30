Texarkana council honors former principal Author Alton

A long-time East Texas educator will soon have his name on a permanent marker near the school he served at for decades.

Texarkana leaders started the process of recognizing the well-known principal, Author Alton, during a city council meeting this week.

The Texarkana Texas City Council has decided to name streets surrounding Dunbar High School after Principal Alton.

Dunbar was the first school in Texarkana, Texas for African Americans. The school has been around for more than 100 years and Alton led the school for 36 years.

Dunbar Alum Jimmie Young spearheaded the drive to add additional signage on streets surrounding the school to honor the former principal.

“You can’t mention Dunbar without mention Mr. Alton. Mr. Alton was Dunbar and Dunbar was Mr. Alton,” said Young. “He is responsible for us getting a level of education and civic-minded that would not had been possible without his tutelage or without his guidance.”

Alton served as principal of Dunbar during years of segregation.

The high school closed its doors in 1968 and integrated with Texarkana Texas High School.

City council member Jean Matlock is also a Dunbar alum and voted for the new street designation.

“Because he made a great impact on teachers, as well as students, we have a lot of great people who have graduated from Dunbar. We have educators, musicians and politicians,” said Matlock.

Matlock later said the honor is just in time for the 50th reunion of the last graduating class of Dunbar High School in Texarkana.

