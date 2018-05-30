Authorities ID elderly man who died when vehicle hit tree

An elderly Webster Parish man died when his vehicle crashed Wednesday evening.

He is 71-year-old Philip Pickard.

His vehicle wrecked about 5:15 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 157 just east of Springhill.

It appears that Pickard drove off the road and his vehicle hit a tree, Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton said.

The driver was the only person in the car.

Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation of the crash.

Sexton said his office is assisting.

