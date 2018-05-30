Wreck restricts travel on I-20

A one-vehicle accident is restricting travel on part of Interstate 20. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A one-vehicle accident is restricting travel on part of Interstate 20.

It happened Wednesday evening under the Louisiana Highway 157 overpass in Bossier Parish.

As a result, one lane of westbound I-20 is closed in that area.

The left lane is blocked on I-10 West past LA 157 (Fillmore) due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 30, 2018

Correction: The right lane is blocked on I-10 West past LA 157 (Filmore) due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 31, 2018

Authorities expect to soon reopen the other lane.

