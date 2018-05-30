CPSO name suspect after he tries to run over deputy

Caddo Parish deputies have named the person responsible for several car burglaries and attempted murder of a deputy earlier in May.

Francisco Davis, 20, is wanted for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer. Additional charges are pending.

Back on May 19, a surveillance camera snapped images of Davis burglarizing several cars in the 8300 block of Creekdale Street.

A deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle leaving the area just west of Roy Road.

That’s when he and other deputies chased the car where the driver bailed out and escaped into the woods.

Authorities later determined that the car Davis abandoned had been stolen from Bossier Parish.

Anyone with information on Davis’ location is urged to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

