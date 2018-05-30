Police nab 50 workers in sting targeting illegal sales of alcoholic beverages, tobacco

29 workers were arrested and 11 were issued a summons for allegedly selling alcoholic drinks to minors. Police say arrests on the same charge are pending against another four employees. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Fifty people are accused of illegally selling alcoholic beverages and/or tobacco products in Shreveport.

The alleged illegal sales occurred during Save the Children, a five-day undercover operation during which police checked more than 200 stores in the city.

As a result, 29 employees were arrested and 11 were issued a summons for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages to underage buyers.

Police say arrests on the same charge are pending against another four workers.

Another two employees were issued a summons for having no ABO card.

And authorities cited four employees for allegedly selling tobacco products to people younger than 18 years old.

Following are the employees, their stores and the charges against each:



