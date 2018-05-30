Heatwave means A/C repair companies already are in high demand

As the mercury rises, so too does the number of service calls for air conditioning repairs.

In fact, some companies report working from sunup to sundown just to keep up with the demand to keep customers cool this time of year.

Just ask veteran air-conditioning repair business co-owner Larry Bamburg if they're busy these days, and you're sure to get a big smile.

"Very busy, yes. A good time of year for being in air conditioning right now."

Eagle Air Conditioning already is at the normal pace of business for a typical July, and it's not yet June.

Bamburg said they're keeping up with customer demand but it's no easy task.

"We've got every man running 'til 7 or 8 o'clock at night right now."

That busy schedule translates into at least a dozen or more service calls a day, Bamburg said.

"And we're looking for good help. Finding a good technician is hard to find nowadays."

It's especially difficult when you consider the work conditions.

Attic temperatures, for instance, can reach 130 degrees to 140 degrees on a hot day.

Air-conditioning technicians like Adam Harshbarger take those hot conditions as a challenge to help others.

"I like to be able to think I can handle the heat, you know, for others' comfort. you know.

"Once we're done, it's a good feeling to be able to say, 'Hey, we did this and now this person's comfortable'."

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is to turn your thermostat off during the day in an effort to save money, experts say.

Turning your unit off while you're gone then turning it back on when you arrive back home makes the air-conditioning system work overtime to catch up in cooling your home, they say.

That, in turn, costs more money to re-cool your home.

So experts urge you to turn your thermostat up a few degrees, not off, before heading out to work or elsewhere.

Laura Malone said she won't forget her first reaction to having her air conditioning fixed.

"Oh yeah! Very efficient, I think it's going to be. You know, my bills will be a little bit lower."

To help keep air-conditioning unit operating properly and efficiently, Bamburg urges you to:

keep your air filters clean, and,

take time to briefly shut off the outside unit and spray off any debris.

There are other ways to help beat the heat without cranking up the central air conditioning.

Here are a half dozen suggestions from the website ready.gov:

Cover windows with drapes or shades, Install weather-stripping around doors and windows, Use window reflectors, such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside, Add insulation to keep the heat out, Use attic fans to clear hot air, and, Install window air conditioners and insulate around them.

