Texarkana Texas changes times for public police records viewing

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department) (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)
TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

The Texarkana Texas Police Department has changed the hours for its records section.

The public can now come from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Clerks will no longer staff the window after hours and on weekends as they have in the past, according to a Facebook post.

The change is reportedly done as a cost savings measure after a report found that it would have a very little impact to the community if the public hours changed. 

